Men less likely to access mental health support than women: RedArc

Kicks of Movember

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Nurse-led support organisation, RedArc, has released research showing that 59% of mental health support is accessed by women, compared to 41% by men.

The support service also said that men and women were equally susceptible to mental health conditions and illness. When support is accessed, men spend 25% less time than women at three months and four months, respectively. Men were also 10% less likely to take up RedArc's external support services. Men reported a 14% greater improvement in their mental health when using the services compared to women. Christine Husbands, commercial consultant, RedArc, said: "Our data reflects that men are less likely to seek help and more inclined to bring it to an end sooner. "However, when the...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

COVER Protection and Health Summit 2025: One week to register

Reeves focuses on NHS waiting list ahead of Budget

More on Individual PMI

Men less likely to access mental health support than women: RedArc
Individual PMI

Men less likely to access mental health support than women: RedArc

Kicks of Movember

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 November 2025 • 1 min read
Concern over NHS wait times rising: The Exeter
Individual PMI

Concern over NHS wait times rising: The Exeter

71% of UK citizens concerned about waiting lists

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 29 October 2025 • 2 min read
Poor digital experiences lead to health insurance cancellations
Individual PMI

Poor digital experiences lead to health insurance cancellations

Graphite Digital research

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 October 2025 • 1 min read