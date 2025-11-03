Men less likely to access mental health support than women: RedArc

Nurse-led support organisation, RedArc, has released research showing that 59% of mental health support is accessed by women, compared to 41% by men.
The support service also said that men and women were equally susceptible to mental health conditions and illness. When support is accessed, men spend 25% less time than women at three months and four months, respectively. Men were also 10% less likely to take up RedArc's external support services. Men reported a 14% greater improvement in their mental health when using the services compared to women. Christine Husbands, commercial consultant, RedArc, said: "Our data reflects that men are less likely to seek help and more inclined to bring it to an end sooner. "However, when the...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.