Men less likely to access mental health support than women: RedArc

The support service also said that men and women were equally susceptible to mental health conditions and illness. When support is accessed, men spend 25% less time than women at three months and four months, respectively. Men were also 10% less likely to take up RedArc's external support services. Men reported a 14% greater improvement in their mental health when using the services compared to women. Christine Husbands, commercial consultant, RedArc, said: "Our data reflects that men are less likely to seek help and more inclined to bring it to an end sooner. "However, when the...