Poor digital experiences lead to health insurance cancellations

Graphite Digital research

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Private health insurers could be facing cancellations due to poor digital experiences, according to research from customer experience agency, Graphite Digital.

The research, dubbed Redefining digital experiences in health insurance, showed that 21% of customers have cancelled or are considering not renewing policies due to poor digital experiences. Of the 2,000 UK adults surveyed, other reasons for cancellation or non-renewal included rising premiums (28%) and poor customer service (19%). Much of consumer frustration was centred on apps and websites, with 39% of consumers saying their insurer's app is not as good as others they use, 31% find the user experience frustrating. Rob Verheul, CEO, Graphite Digital, said: "While cost remains cri...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

IPT at record £4.54bn in H1 FY25/26

Advisers expected to discuss accident cover: National Friendly

More on Individual PMI

Poor digital experiences lead to health insurance cancellations
Individual PMI

Poor digital experiences lead to health insurance cancellations

Graphite Digital research

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 October 2025 • 1 min read
Private healthcare up 4% in H1 2025: Healthcode
Individual PMI

Private healthcare up 4% in H1 2025: Healthcode

Strong start to 2025 for private sector

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 August 2025 • 1 min read
New NHS support
Individual PMI

New NHS support

An opportunity and challenge for the private health insurance sector

Karen Woodley
clock 05 March 2025 • 4 min read