Poor digital experiences lead to health insurance cancellations

The research, dubbed Redefining digital experiences in health insurance, showed that 21% of customers have cancelled or are considering not renewing policies due to poor digital experiences. Of the 2,000 UK adults surveyed, other reasons for cancellation or non-renewal included rising premiums (28%) and poor customer service (19%). Much of consumer frustration was centred on apps and websites, with 39% of consumers saying their insurer's app is not as good as others they use, 31% find the user experience frustrating. Rob Verheul, CEO, Graphite Digital, said: "While cost remains cri...