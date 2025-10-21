Poor digital experiences lead to health insurance cancellations

Private health insurers could be facing cancellations due to poor digital experiences, according to research from customer experience agency, Graphite Digital.
The research, dubbed Redefining digital experiences in health insurance, showed that 21% of customers have cancelled or are considering not renewing policies due to poor digital experiences. Of the 2,000 UK adults surveyed, other reasons for cancellation or non-renewal included rising premiums (28%) and poor customer service (19%). Much of consumer frustration was centred on apps and websites, with 39% of consumers saying their insurer's app is not as good as others they use, 31% find the user experience frustrating. Rob Verheul, CEO, Graphite Digital, said: "While cost remains cri...
