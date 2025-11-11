COVER Protection and Health Summit 2025: Morning roundup

Rose St Louis, board member, Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD), kicked off the day with a keynote session highlighting the realities of dementia and long-term care. She noted that one in four over-55s fear they cannot afford later-life care, with the average person paying £1,6609 for care homes. In her keynote speech, St Louis highlighted that insurers and advisers need to come together to create ecosystems of expertise, offering clients and their families well-rounded support, adding that "insurers need to innovate better" and "reinsurers need to lean into that". Next up, dele...