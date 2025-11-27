Budget 25: Protection industry reacts

In the Autumn Budget yesterday (26 November), Chancellor Rachel Reeves outlined the UK Government's spending priorities for the next 12 months, covering NHS spending priorities employment, welfare reforms and numerous missed opportunities for protection. Reeves committed to reducing the NHS waiting list and announced investments in technology and community health centres for the health service. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, says the Budget misses a vital opportunity to tackle economic inactivity and improve workforce health and wellbeing, which was in line with the Government'...