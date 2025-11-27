Budget 25: Protection industry reacts

The NHS is "playing ‘catch up'"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 5 min read

In the wake of the Autumn Budget 2025, COVER hears from industry experts about the impact of the Chancellor’s latest plans on the protection and health industry.

In the Autumn Budget yesterday (26 November), Chancellor Rachel Reeves outlined the UK Government's spending priorities for the next 12 months, covering NHS spending priorities employment, welfare reforms and numerous missed opportunities for protection. Reeves committed to reducing the NHS waiting list and announced investments in technology and community health centres for the health service. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, says the Budget misses a vital opportunity to tackle economic inactivity and improve workforce health and wellbeing, which was in line with the Government'...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Protection Review 2025: Morning roundup

Budget 25: Increased support for young workers

More on Regulation

Budget 25: Maintaining IPT rates a missed opportunity
Regulation

Budget 25: Maintaining IPT rates a missed opportunity

Rate remains at 12%

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 27 November 2025 • 2 min read
Budget 25: Protection and health headlines
Regulation

Budget 25: Protection and health headlines

NHS, welfare reform, economic inactivity and more

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 26 November 2025 • 2 min read
Budget 25: Employer NIC thresholds frozen for three years
Regulation

Budget 25: Employer NIC thresholds frozen for three years

From 2028/29

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 26 November 2025 • 2 min read