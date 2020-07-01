health insurance

The Exeter launches Health+ PMI policy
The Exeter launches Health+ PMI policy

Private medical insurance policy with HealthWise app developed in partnership with Square Health and in collaboration with specialist advisers

  • PMI
If you build it they will come
If you build it they will come

Commercial insurance platform providers are showing interest in the life space in a bid to help improve the accessibility and cost of cover for the self-employed, writes Suzanne Clarkson