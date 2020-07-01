health insurance
MoneySuperMarket adds PMI price comparison service
Comparison services join forces
Women In Protection Awards: Full list of nominees revealed!
416 nominations!
Medigo brings GLOBALCOVER and GLOBALCARE to UK
Treatment options abroad
PMI is 'most desired' employee benefit
According to Capita findings
Employees putting 'health on the shelf' for festivities
From 12 December to 2 January
Bupa rolls out Babylon GP service to SMEs
Available from 1 January
Dr Kenny Livingstone: Entering the modern era
In light of his firm's newly updated on-demand GP service for employers, ZoomDoc's CEO and founder explores flexible benefits
Budget 2018: Scullion 'relieved' following IPT freeze
AMII chairman calls for government to next 'commit to making health insurance exempt' from insurance premium tax
It is time to stop broking and start consulting
With ROI still such a sticking point for bosses, Suzanne Clarkson explores the bitter irony of employee benefit consultants only advising on price
AMII chairman backs open letter to Chancellor on IPT
Four largest health insurers call for no more increases to Insurance Premium Tax ahead of next week's budget
Seven reasons to attend the COVER Summit this year
Our biggest Protection & Health Summit yet comes to Hilton London Bankside on 4 October
Bupa refreshes dental insurance plans
'No form, no fuss' claims processes added and preventative cover enhanced
The Exeter launches Health+ PMI policy
Private medical insurance policy with HealthWise app developed in partnership with Square Health and in collaboration with specialist advisers
Now Health International launches IPMI for 'new generation'
Paper-free mid-tier policy for millennials available on smartphone app and with mobile pass membership cards
Saga Health Insurance available to UK brokers
Commission available on conversion of five health insurance plans for over 50s
Parents of children with cancer not getting support needed - RedArc
Insurers should do more to assist families under strain following diagnosis, says nurse service
AXA PPP appoints Richard Saunders as key client director
Formerly sales director of Healix, Saunders has over 30 years experience in the general insurance industry
CIExpert on Guardian FS launch
'Guardian's full-scale entry is bound to shake up the market,' says CIExpert
If you build it they will come
Commercial insurance platform providers are showing interest in the life space in a bid to help improve the accessibility and cost of cover for the self-employed, writes Suzanne Clarkson
Bupa offering two months free insurance until 31 October
16% off annual Bupa By You policy
96% of self-employed Brits do not have PMI - ActiveQuote
Almost three quarters think it is too expensive
Johnny Timpson: 35 years of critical illness
Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson reviews the 35 years since critical illness cover was introduced
APRIL UK agrees PMI deal with AXA PPP healthcare
Continuation of cover for individual and SME customers with no additional exclusions
APRIL UK to 'support brokers and clients' amid PMI exit
Only PMI activities affected by withdrawal, says official statement from insurer