The Exeter updates NHS benefit

New NHS day-patient benefit added

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, The Exeter, has updated its NHS cash benefit by increasing the financial support offered to members receiving treatment through the NHS.

The update will see members receive higher payments for NHS in-patient stays and "clearer" rules around how much can be claimed, alongside a new day-patient benefit introduced for eligible NHS day-case treatments. All live plans and most legacy plans will benefit from the update, with some exceptions where product-specific limits remain.  Included in the update is: An increase in NHS in-patient cash benefit to £250 from £150 per night A new £150 per day NHS day-patient benefit introduced for eligible NHS treatments Removal of excess deduction so members receive the full benef...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

16% of patients on NHS waiting list more than 12 months

The Exeter appoints James Shepherd to board

More on Insurer

Rising costs leading to funeral financial strain: SunLife
Insurer

Rising costs leading to funeral financial strain: SunLife

70% of people have a provision to pay for funeral

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 January 2026 • 1 min read
New global chief underwriting and claims officer for Pacific Life Re
Insurer

New global chief underwriting and claims officer for Pacific Life Re

Jia Yi Tan appointed

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 08 January 2026 • 1 min read
L&G retail updates underwriting process
Insurer

L&G retail updates underwriting process

Application simplification

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 08 January 2026 • 1 min read