The Exeter updates NHS benefit

Provider, The Exeter, has updated its NHS cash benefit by increasing the financial support offered to members receiving treatment through the NHS.
The update will see members receive higher payments for NHS in-patient stays and "clearer" rules around how much can be claimed, alongside a new day-patient benefit introduced for eligible NHS day-case treatments. All live plans and most legacy plans will benefit from the update, with some exceptions where product-specific limits remain. Included in the update is: An increase in NHS in-patient cash benefit to £250 from £150 per night A new £150 per day NHS day-patient benefit introduced for eligible NHS treatments Removal of excess deduction so members receive the full benef...
