The Exeter updates NHS benefit

The update will see members receive higher payments for NHS in-patient stays and "clearer" rules around how much can be claimed, alongside a new day-patient benefit introduced for eligible NHS day-case treatments. All live plans and most legacy plans will benefit from the update, with some exceptions where product-specific limits remain. Included in the update is: An increase in NHS in-patient cash benefit to £250 from £150 per night A new £150 per day NHS day-patient benefit introduced for eligible NHS treatments Removal of excess deduction so members receive the full benef...