Customer Care Awards goes virtual and shortlist announced!
Online ceremony on 15 July
Outstanding examples of customer service shown by providers within protection and health insurance
In response to the coronavirus crisis, COVER has made the decision to cancel our annual awards dinner for 2020. We will instead announce the winners of the Customer Care Awards at a special online ceremony now taking place on 15 July at 2pm.
The protection and health insurance industry's opportunity to celebrate the most outstanding examples of customer service shown by providers and third parties, we are excited to reveal the 2020 shortlist in full below.
Best Underwriting Team
Aegon
AIG Life
Aviva
Guardian Financial Services
Holloway Friendly
HSBC Life
Royal London
Scottish Widows
Shepherds Friendly
The Exeter
Zurich
Best Health Insurance
Bupa
Generali Global Health
The Exeter
VitalityHealth
Best Marketing Team
AIG Life
Aviva
British Friendly
Bupa
Generali Global Health
Health Shield
Holloway Friendly
Legal & General
LV=
Royal London
Vitality
Zurich
Best Added Value Customer Service (Third Party)
Capita
CBT Clinics
HCB Group
Healix Health Services
Medical Screening Solutions
Medical Solutions
MorganAsh
RedArc
Square Health
Working Towards Wellbeing
Best Intermediary Support/Business Development Team
Aegon
AIG Life
Aviva
Bupa Global
Cirencester Friendly
Guardian Financial Services
Holloway Friendly
Legal & General
LV=
Shepherds Friendly
Simplyhealth
VitalityHealth
Best Online Service Team
Aegon
Guardian Financial Services
Zurich
Best Claims Management/Claims Team
Aegon
Aviva
AXA - Global Healthcare
British Friendly
Guardian Financial Services
Health Shield
HSBC Life
MetLife
Old Mutual Wealth
Scottish Widows
Shepherds Friendly
The Exeter
VitalityHealth
Zurich
Best Mental Health Support Service (Provider)
Bupa
Legal & General
LV=
Unum
VitalityHealth
Zurich
Best Mental Health Support (Third Party)
CBT Clinics
RedArc
Square Health
Best Health & Wellbeing Offering
Aegon
AIG Life
CBT Clinics
Health Shield
Square Health
Unum
Yulife
VitalityHealth
Zurich
Best Tech Service
CIExpert
Contact State
LifeQuote
Square Health
UnderwriteMe
Customer Service Above & Beyond
Aegon
Aviva
LV=
Scottish Widows
Shepherds Friendly
The Exeter
Generali Global Health
VitalityHealth
Best Protection and Health Leader
Christine Husbands, RedArc
Craig Brown, Legal & General
Jim Hunter, Aviva
Katya MacLean, Guardian Financial Services
Mike Allison, Paradigm Protect
Stuart Tragheim, Holloway Friendly
Best Intermediary Support Individual
Alison Burke, Aviva
Daniel Barret, AIG Life
Dan Hevingham, AIG Life
Dan Turner, AIG Life
David Butler, Aegon
Gillian Tait, Bupa Global
Paul Harrison, AIG Life
Richard Ball, AIG Life
Outstanding Customer Care Individual
Elise Wilkinson, Aegon
Julie Gibson, Cirencester Friendly
Michael Norris, MetLife
Shelley Beaumont, Unum
Young Insurance Person of the Year
Camilla Hoskisson, AIG Life
Charlotte O'Brien, Cignpost
Josh Harmer, Unum
Lauren Streak, Guardian Financial Services
Matthew Zhang, HSBC Life
Rebecca Brockhurst, AIG Life
Sam Njoroge, Cirencester Friendly
