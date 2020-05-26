Customer Care Awards goes virtual and shortlist announced!

Outstanding examples of customer service shown by providers within protection and health insurance

In response to the coronavirus crisis, COVER has made the decision to cancel our annual awards dinner for 2020. We will instead announce the winners of the Customer Care Awards at a special online ceremony now taking place on 15 July at 2pm.



To attend the online ceremony, please click here and register your place.

The protection and health insurance industry's opportunity to celebrate the most outstanding examples of customer service shown by providers and third parties, we are excited to reveal the 2020 shortlist in full below.

Best Underwriting Team

Aegon

AIG Life

Aviva

Guardian Financial Services

Holloway Friendly

HSBC Life

Royal London

Scottish Widows

Shepherds Friendly

The Exeter

Zurich

Best Health Insurance

Bupa

Generali Global Health

The Exeter

VitalityHealth

Best Marketing Team

AIG Life

Aviva

British Friendly

Bupa

Generali Global Health

Health Shield

Holloway Friendly

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London

Vitality

Zurich

Best Added Value Customer Service (Third Party)

Capita

CBT Clinics

HCB Group

Healix Health Services

Medical Screening Solutions

Medical Solutions

MorganAsh

RedArc

Square Health

Working Towards Wellbeing

Best Intermediary Support/Business Development Team

Aegon

AIG Life

Aviva

Bupa Global

Cirencester Friendly

Guardian Financial Services

Holloway Friendly

Legal & General

LV=

Shepherds Friendly

Simplyhealth

VitalityHealth

Best Online Service Team

Aegon

Guardian Financial Services

Zurich

Best Claims Management/Claims Team

Aegon

Aviva

AXA - Global Healthcare

British Friendly

Guardian Financial Services

Health Shield

HSBC Life

MetLife

Old Mutual Wealth

Scottish Widows

Shepherds Friendly

The Exeter

VitalityHealth

Zurich

Best Mental Health Support Service (Provider)

Bupa

Legal & General

LV=

Unum

VitalityHealth

Zurich

Best Mental Health Support (Third Party)

CBT Clinics

RedArc

Square Health

Best Health & Wellbeing Offering

Aegon

AIG Life

CBT Clinics

Health Shield

Square Health

Unum

Yulife

VitalityHealth

Zurich

Best Tech Service

CIExpert

Contact State

LifeQuote

Square Health

UnderwriteMe

Customer Service Above & Beyond

Aegon

Aviva

LV=

Scottish Widows

Shepherds Friendly

The Exeter

Generali Global Health

VitalityHealth

Best Protection and Health Leader

Christine Husbands, RedArc

Craig Brown, Legal & General

Jim Hunter, Aviva

Katya MacLean, Guardian Financial Services

Mike Allison, Paradigm Protect

Stuart Tragheim, Holloway Friendly

Best Intermediary Support Individual

Alison Burke, Aviva

Daniel Barret, AIG Life

Dan Hevingham, AIG Life

Dan Turner, AIG Life

David Butler, Aegon

Gillian Tait, Bupa Global

Paul Harrison, AIG Life

Richard Ball, AIG Life

Outstanding Customer Care Individual

Elise Wilkinson, Aegon

Julie Gibson, Cirencester Friendly

Michael Norris, MetLife

Shelley Beaumont, Unum

Young Insurance Person of the Year

Camilla Hoskisson, AIG Life

Charlotte O'Brien, Cignpost

Josh Harmer, Unum

Lauren Streak, Guardian Financial Services

Matthew Zhang, HSBC Life

Rebecca Brockhurst, AIG Life

Sam Njoroge, Cirencester Friendly

