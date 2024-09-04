Healix adds employee support for different life stages

Employees of the provider's member companies will now be able to access the health platform of Syrona via their Healix member portal. This means that employees can use health tracking tools, access bespoke care plans based on their symptoms and lifestyle data, as well as receive access to a personal health coach, diagnostics and one-to-one virtual consultations with qualified and specialist clinicians. At home testing kits will also be available to employees to help speed up the diagnostic process and treatment. Ian Talbot, chief executive officer, Healix Health, said the partnersh...