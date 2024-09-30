AXA Health launches digestive health service

AXA Health has launched new online services for digestive health and dermatology, delivered by outpatient service provider, HBSUK, for members.
This follows a rise in patient demand as AXA Health reported that claims increased for digestive (20%) and dermatology (32%) from 2022 to 2023. The new digestive health service provides members with online support by specialists for any digestive issues, from the oesophagus to the bowel. Members can access help through a "discreet" online service after completing an online assessment designed by expert consultants. This is then reviewed by a specialist consultant and the member is either provided with advice or referred for further appointments or tests. AXA said that digestive pro...
