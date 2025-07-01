Parents at financial risk due to childcare

Research by MetLife has found that three quarters of working parents would be at financial risk if they had to take an extended amount of time off work to provide childcare.
The provider surveyed 2,027 UK adults including 1,410 parents, finding that 27% of parents feared losing income when needing to take time off work to care for a sick or injured child. Parents were also worried about the impact on their work and career progression (35%), with more mothers concerned about their boss' reaction when needing to take time off for a sick child (34%) compared to fathers (25%). MetLife said the research warns of the impact of having one parent taking sole responsibility when a child is sick or injured, with mothers still carrying most of this caring responsibi...
