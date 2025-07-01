Parents at financial risk due to childcare

The provider surveyed 2,027 UK adults including 1,410 parents, finding that 27% of parents feared losing income when needing to take time off work to care for a sick or injured child. Parents were also worried about the impact on their work and career progression (35%), with more mothers concerned about their boss' reaction when needing to take time off for a sick child (34%) compared to fathers (25%). MetLife said the research warns of the impact of having one parent taking sole responsibility when a child is sick or injured, with mothers still carrying most of this caring responsibi...