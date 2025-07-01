Parents at financial risk due to childcare

MetLife research findings

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Research by MetLife has found that three quarters of working parents would be at financial risk if they had to take an extended amount of time off work to provide childcare.

The provider surveyed 2,027 UK adults including 1,410 parents, finding that 27% of parents feared losing income when needing to take time off work to care for a sick or injured child. Parents were also worried about the impact on their work and career progression (35%), with more mothers concerned about their boss' reaction when needing to take time off for a sick child (34%) compared to fathers (25%). MetLife said the research warns of the impact of having one parent taking sole responsibility when a child is sick or injured, with mothers still carrying most of this caring responsibi...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Businesses looking at benefits to prevent employee absence

IPTF launches 7 Claims Stories video on misrepresentation

More on Individual Protection

Parents at financial risk due to childcare
Individual Protection

Parents at financial risk due to childcare

MetLife research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 July 2025 • 1 min read
IPTF launches 7 Claims Stories video on misrepresentation
Individual Protection

IPTF launches 7 Claims Stories video on misrepresentation

Third video in series

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 June 2025 • 1 min read
COVER Customer Care Conference and Awards 2025: In pictures
Individual Protection

COVER Customer Care Conference and Awards 2025: In pictures

Event on 27 June

COVER
clock 30 June 2025 • 1 min read