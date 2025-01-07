Starmer opens door for NHS collaboration with private sector

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a speech at the South West London Elective Orthopaedic Centre, Epsom, in which he committed to cutting the NHS waiting list and welcomed the idea of private sector collaboration.
In his speech, Starmer spoke about the "£25 billion" invested into the NHS, with "£1.8 billion since July on cutting waiting times – alone". The figure contributes to the government's plan to deliver "40,000 extra appointments every single week" to cut waiting times. The announcement follows a report which showed the number of NHS patients awaiting treatment dropped to 7.57 million in September 2024, following a rise to 7.64 million patients in August 2024. The Prime Minister also outlined how the plan for the NHS would include: A shift in treatments "away from hospitals and cent...
