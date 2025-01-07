Starmer opens door for NHS collaboration with private sector

In his speech, Starmer spoke about the "£25 billion" invested into the NHS, with "£1.8 billion since July on cutting waiting times – alone". The figure contributes to the government's plan to deliver "40,000 extra appointments every single week" to cut waiting times. The announcement follows a report which showed the number of NHS patients awaiting treatment dropped to 7.57 million in September 2024, following a rise to 7.64 million patients in August 2024. The Prime Minister also outlined how the plan for the NHS would include: A shift in treatments "away from hospitals and cent...