COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards: Shortlists revealed!

COVER is pleased to announce the shortlists for the Healthcare Innovation Awards 2022.

With Covid-19 now in its third year, health insurance and related healthcare services are now focused squarely on preventative wellbeing support, developing invaluable resources that showcase both the industry's ambitions to create new pathways and improve existing options for policyholders new and old.

Presented in conjunction with the COVER Health Insurance Uncovered broadcast on 30 June, the shortlists represent the best of the industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to healthcare with an expanded focus on individual and workplace wellbeing

COVER's judging panel will also be selecting the winner of the Health Champion of the Year award, which recognises the most influential individual working in the health insurance sector today.

The winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony immediately after the conclusion of the Health Insurance Uncovered broadcast. To register your place to attend both the event and awards ceremony, click here.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted:

Health Advice Hero

John Kruger, Kind Financial Services

Kirill Alba, Albatross Healthcare

Stephen Morris, Assured Futures

Health Brand of the Year

AXA Health

SimplyHealth

Vitality

Hybrid Offering of the Year

AIG Life

Bupa

HCB Group

Unum UK

Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Health

Ascenti

AXA Health

Bupa

EQL

HCML

healthcare rm

Peppy

Syrona Health

Vitality

WPA

Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Wellbeing

GriefChat

healthcare rm

Spectrum.Life

Syrona Health

Unum UK

Vitality

WPA

Outstanding New Workplace Wellbeing Service