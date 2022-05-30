COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards: Shortlists revealed!

Winners announced 30 June

clock • 1 min read
COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards: Shortlists revealed!

Celebrating the best the health insurance industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to healthcare.

COVER is pleased to announce the shortlists for the Healthcare Innovation Awards 2022.

With Covid-19 now in its third year, health insurance and related healthcare services are now focused squarely on preventative wellbeing support, developing invaluable resources that showcase both the industry's ambitions to create new pathways and improve existing options for policyholders new and old.

Presented in conjunction with the COVER Health Insurance Uncovered broadcast on 30 June, the shortlists represent the best of the industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to healthcare with an expanded focus on individual and workplace wellbeing

COVER's judging panel will also be selecting the winner of the Health Champion of the Year award, which recognises the most influential individual working in the health insurance sector today.

The winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony immediately after the conclusion of the Health Insurance Uncovered broadcast. To register your place to attend both the event and awards ceremony, click here.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted:

Health Advice Hero

  • John Kruger, Kind Financial Services
  • Kirill Alba, Albatross Healthcare
  • Stephen Morris, Assured Futures

Health Brand of the Year

  • AXA Health
  • SimplyHealth
  • Vitality

Hybrid Offering of the Year

  • AIG Life
  • Bupa
  • HCB Group
  • Unum UK

Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Health

  • Ascenti
  • AXA Health
  • Bupa
  • EQL
  • HCML
  • healthcare rm
  • Peppy
  • Syrona Health
  • Vitality
  • WPA

Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Wellbeing

  • GriefChat
  • healthcare rm
  • Spectrum.Life
  • Syrona Health
  • Unum UK
  • Vitality
  • WPA

Outstanding New Workplace Wellbeing Service

  • Bupa
  • healthcare rm
  • Legal & General
  • LiveWell by Zurich
  • PhysioMedics Limited
  • Syrona Health
  • Unum UK
  • WPA

Topics

More on Individual Protection

Individual protection sales bounce back from pandemic slump: Swiss Re
Individual Protection

Individual protection sales bounce back from pandemic slump: Swiss Re

Term and Health Watch 2022

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 30 May 2022 • 3 min read
Aegon UK pays out £139 million for individual protection claims in 2021
Individual Protection

Aegon UK pays out £139 million for individual protection claims in 2021

Cancer most common reason for claiming on life policies

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 25 May 2022 • 2 min read
Aviva pays outs nearly £1.1 billion during 2021
Insurer

Aviva pays outs nearly £1.1 billion during 2021

98% of claims paid

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 May 2022 • 3 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 May 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Karla Edwards
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Karla Edwards

“I don't want to be the biggest insurance firm; I want to be the best”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 May 2022 • 7 min read
Tony Müdd: The law of unintended consequences
Regulation

Tony Müdd: The law of unintended consequences

"You cannot argue that the introduction of Consumer Duty isn’t the right direction of travel."

Tony Müdd
clock 26 May 2022 • 4 min read