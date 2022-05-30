COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards: Shortlists revealed!

Celebrating the best the health insurance industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to healthcare.
COVER is pleased to announce the shortlists for the Healthcare Innovation Awards 2022.
With Covid-19 now in its third year, health insurance and related healthcare services are now focused squarely on preventative wellbeing support, developing invaluable resources that showcase both the industry's ambitions to create new pathways and improve existing options for policyholders new and old.
Presented in conjunction with the COVER Health Insurance Uncovered broadcast on 30 June, the shortlists represent the best of the industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to healthcare with an expanded focus on individual and workplace wellbeing
COVER's judging panel will also be selecting the winner of the Health Champion of the Year award, which recognises the most influential individual working in the health insurance sector today.
The winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony immediately after the conclusion of the Health Insurance Uncovered broadcast. To register your place to attend both the event and awards ceremony, click here.
Congratulations to all those shortlisted:
Health Advice Hero
- John Kruger, Kind Financial Services
- Kirill Alba, Albatross Healthcare
- Stephen Morris, Assured Futures
Health Brand of the Year
- AXA Health
- SimplyHealth
- Vitality
Hybrid Offering of the Year
- AIG Life
- Bupa
- HCB Group
- Unum UK
Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Health
- Ascenti
- AXA Health
- Bupa
- EQL
- HCML
- healthcare rm
- Peppy
- Syrona Health
- Vitality
- WPA
Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Wellbeing
- GriefChat
- healthcare rm
- Spectrum.Life
- Syrona Health
- Unum UK
- Vitality
- WPA
Outstanding New Workplace Wellbeing Service
- Bupa
- healthcare rm
- Legal & General
- LiveWell by Zurich
- PhysioMedics Limited
- Syrona Health
- Unum UK
- WPA