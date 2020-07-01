workplace wellness
Sedentary employees 'failing to meet' NHS guidelines
Westfield Health Wellbeing Index report finds
Less than half of employers have wellbeing strategy - Aon
Prevention is Better Than Cure’ white paper
Laura Butler: Combatting 'coffee and cake' culture
Seven tips for employers
Adam Saville: The addiction of thinking
Mindfulness, meditation and the ego
Dr Petra Simic: Making a desk diagnosis
'Stress, sleep, anxiety and weight among main concerns discussed between colleagues'
The benefits of group risk during job-seeking season
For employers and employees
Westfield Health partners with EXOS
‘A global leader in workplace wellness and human performance’
Absenteeism 'ranked sixth' concern by employers
Research by Zurich
Dr Kenny Livingstone: Entering the modern era
In light of his firm's newly updated on-demand GP service for employers, ZoomDoc's CEO and founder explores flexible benefits
VitalityHealth enlists former rugby star for Vitality at Work
Maggie Alphonsi to lead Performance Champions programme
UnitedHealthcare Global brings IPMI plan to UK and Europe
US provider makes policy with digital health and wellness benefits for employees working abroad available to firms across The Atlantic
Mental health at work becoming less taboo - BCC and Aviva
Survey by British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and Aviva finds nearly a third of businesses have witnessed increased absence due to mental health
Workplace mental health support 'as important' as financial resources - BMJ Open
Employees who can speak openly about mental health with managers are less likely to take days off, study published by British Medical Journal suggests
Luke James: The workplace workout
What can employers do to help promote a healthier workforce and reduce the UK obesity crisis?
Employee stress is a 'mental health timebomb' - Cigna
84% of UK workers have suffered poor mental health, but only a quarter received support from employers
Two-in-five UK employees happy to work into old age - Canada Life
Almost half of employees believe flexible working and part-time opportunities are important to support an older workforce
Presenteeism at work has trebled since 2010
Only 25% of organisations are tackling unhealthy workplace practices
Health Shield extends cash plan with mental health app
Thrive app offered via Tailored Health Cash Plan as part of employee support benefit range
National Insurance should be invested into wellness
Employers are not doing enough to support employees mental and physical health as NHS struggles, research by Westfield Health has found
77% of employees more productive due to flexible working
Employees working from home less stressed than in cubicles or open plan offices
Barriers exist despite better workplace mental health support
Confidentiality concerns, privacy fears and letting family down all reasons employees do not reach out to employers for help, says RedArc
Poor company management damaging worker performance
Better deployment of group products and corporate benefit strategies could increase workplace productivity
Bad health choices cutting workers' life expectancy
Unhealthy behaviour and other risk factors significantly reducing longevity, research by VitalityHealth has revealed
Digital Health Technology Show returns to London
Industry conference about the latest innovations in digital healthcare technology returns to ExCel, London, on 13/14 March.