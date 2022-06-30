COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards 2022: All winners revealed!

COVER is delighted to announce the winners for this year’s Healthcare Innovation Awards across seven categories.
The Healthcare Innovation Awards is our chance to celebrate the best the health insurance industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to wellbeing as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to shape the provision of health insurance and services.
Presented in conjunction with the COVER Health Insurance Uncovered event, the awards programme has been expanded for 2022 to include a greater focus on individual and workplace wellbeing.
You can watch the full awards announcement below or scroll down to discover all of this year's winners and highly commended entries. Well done to all!
COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards 2022 winners and highly commented entries:
Health Advice Hero
Winner: Stephen Morris, Assured Futures
Health Brand of the Year
Winner: Vitality
Hybrid Offering of the Year
Winner: Bupa
Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Health
Winner: WPA
Highly Commended: Peppy
Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Wellbeing
Winner: Unum UK
Highly Commended: GriefChat
Outstanding New Workplace Wellbeing Offering
Winner: Bupa
Health Champion of the Year
Winner: Alex Perry, Bupa Insurance