COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards 2022: All winners revealed!

The Healthcare Innovation Awards is our chance to celebrate the best the health insurance industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to wellbeing as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to shape the provision of health insurance and services.

Presented in conjunction with the COVER Health Insurance Uncovered event, the awards programme has been expanded for 2022 to include a greater focus on individual and workplace wellbeing.

You can watch the full awards announcement below or scroll down to discover all of this year's winners and highly commended entries. Well done to all!

COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards 2022 winners and highly commented entries:

Health Advice Hero

Winner: Stephen Morris, Assured Futures

Health Brand of the Year

Winner: Vitality

Hybrid Offering of the Year

Winner: Bupa

Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Health

Winner: WPA

Highly Commended: Peppy

Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Wellbeing

Winner: Unum UK

Highly Commended: GriefChat

Outstanding New Workplace Wellbeing Offering

Winner: Bupa

Health Champion of the Year

Winner: Alex Perry, Bupa Insurance