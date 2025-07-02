How shifting UK demographics are changing the protection conversation

“Advisers must adopt a consultative, personalised approach”

clock • 4 min read

Toni Smith, distribution director, Sesame, discusses how changing client dynamics are impacting how advisers interact with the market.

For decades, protection conversations with customers have largely been anchored to predictable and ‘traditional' life events. Buying a home, getting married and starting a family have typically been when people have been most open and willing to the idea. Therefore, advisers have used these milestones as the natural points to introduce life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection to their clients. However, wider society and UK demographics are changing. It's increasingly clear that these traditional triggers no longer capture the full spectrum of modern British life. B...

