Health Insurance Uncovered

Intermediaries must engage with Consumer Duty process before it's too late

Adviser / Broking

Intermediaries must engage with Consumer Duty process before it's too late

"Can't bury their heads in the sand"

clock 01 July 2022 • 2 min read
COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards 2022: All winners revealed!

PMI

COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards 2022: All winners revealed!

Watch the full ceremony online

clock 30 June 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards: Shortlists revealed!

PMI

COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards: Shortlists revealed!

Winners announced 30 June

clock 30 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Nearly half of consumers are 'potentially vulnerable': MorganAsh

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Fairer Finance launches PMI product ratings with four providers awarded 5-star rating

15 November 2023 • 1 min read