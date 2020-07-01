WPA
WPA CEO steps down
After 32 years
CEGA and WPA renew global assistance deal
CEGA will continue to provide its global assistance services to clients of Western Provident Association, (WPA) for a further two years.
WPA launches first Multi-Family PMI plan
WPA has launched a multi-family private medical insurance (PMI) plan enabling policyholders to cover extended family members which may be particularly attractive to baby-boomers financially helping out their children and grandchildren.
PMI: Paying too much to cover too few?
Are private medical schemes paying too much to cover too few and could tiered benefits provide a solution, asks WPA's Ellis Turley.
WPA adds to NHS top-up cover
WPA has made changes to its corporate cash plan.
CC Data: PMI policyholders are falling back on the NHS
Competition Commission statistics - as part of its private healthcare market investigation - have shown consultants do not reference insurer guidelines when making patient fee levels.
Is PMI itself on the critical list? - BBC's Watchdog
The PMI concerns raised in BBC1's Watchdog last night were all about choice and cost control, WPA has said.
Market views: Nearing PMI "affordability crunch"
Bupa has been the latest to warn about the nearing ‘affordability crunch' in the private medical insurance market as premiums continue to rise. What genuine, clean slate innovation would you like to see in PMI - and how possible will real innovation be?...
Group PMI - Adding a bit of sparkle to the market
The group PMI market has been a little flat of late. So why not try to dazzle it? That's the consensus view of some providers, as Nicola Culley reports.
Brokers query deductible take-up
Intermediaries queried corporate deductible PMI products today at an educational seminar held by WPA in London.
Corporate deductible PMI could excite HMRC - Axa PPP
The growing take-up of corporate deductible PMI products wis likely to invite greater HMRC scrutiny, Axa PPP has warned.
Market Views - PMI, a third market?
Westfield Health has recently released a new product, Hospital Treatment Insurance, aimed at the middle ground between cash plans and PMI. Considering the lengthening of hospital waiting lists, could this be the birth of a third tier to the health insurance...
Simplyhealth to follow in corporate deductible PMI footsteps
Simplyhealth has plans to expand its offering with a corporate deductible-style group PMI.
Insurers welcome healthcare market's referral to Competition Commission
Private medical Insurers (PMI) have endorsed the Office of Fair Trading referring the UK healthcare market to the Competition Commission and said they will take an active part in investigations.
WPA reasserts IPT position on Corporate Deductible schemes
Private Medical Insurance (PMI) provider WPA has released evidence the tax treatment of its Corporate Deductible schemes is sanctioned by the taxman.
Axa PPP extends cancer cover to rejected NHS drug
Axa PPP has extended its cancer coverage to include the clinically effective prostate cancer drug rejected for the NHS because it is too expensive.
WPA adds moratorium underwriting
WPA has introduced moratorium underwriting on its individual private medical insurance (PMI) plans for clients who fit certain criteria.
Providers hail OFT stand
Health insurers have applauded the Office of Fair Trading's (OFT) decision to refer the operation of the private healthcare market to the Competition Commission (CC).
Individual PMI: A testing experiment
With the medical insurance sector in a state of flux, Owain Thomas dons the white coat and protective glasses to scientifically investigate the issues.
Healthcare Strategy - Painting over the cracks
Moving from blindly buying PMI to defining a healthcare strategy will stabilise company health plans. Rachel Riley explains.
Interview - Fergus Craig
Axa PPP's Fergus Craig has a keen eye on PMI. Paul Robertson asks him how the market is improving.
WPA beds in first tranche of introducing IFAs
WPA has begun work with the first of a series of IFAs doing business through the insurer's franchisee network.
WPA revamps group underwriting
WPA is "freeing up" its group underwriting methods through greater use of automation, allowing instant quoting and real time data of who is on risk.
PMI helps SME staff absence and satisfaction - Forum of Private Business
Smaller firms are being urged to take up private health insurance to cut absenteeism and boost staff satisfaction.