WPA

WPA launches first Multi-Family PMI plan
WPA launches first Multi-Family PMI plan

WPA has launched a multi-family private medical insurance (PMI) plan enabling policyholders to cover extended family members which may be particularly attractive to baby-boomers financially helping out their children and grandchildren.

  • PMI
Market views: Nearing PMI "affordability crunch"
Market views: Nearing PMI "affordability crunch"

Bupa has been the latest to warn about the nearing ‘affordability crunch' in the private medical insurance market as premiums continue to rise. What genuine, clean slate innovation would you like to see in PMI - and how possible will real innovation be?...

  • PMI
Market Views - PMI, a third market?
Market Views - PMI, a third market?

Westfield Health has recently released a new product, Hospital Treatment Insurance, aimed at the middle ground between cash plans and PMI. Considering the lengthening of hospital waiting lists, could this be the birth of a third tier to the health insurance...

  • PMI
WPA adds moratorium underwriting
WPA adds moratorium underwriting

WPA has introduced moratorium underwriting on its individual private medical insurance (PMI) plans for clients who fit certain criteria.

  • PMI
Providers hail OFT stand
Providers hail OFT stand

Health insurers have applauded the Office of Fair Trading's (OFT) decision to refer the operation of the private healthcare market to the Competition Commission (CC).

  • PMI
WPA revamps group underwriting
WPA revamps group underwriting

WPA is "freeing up" its group underwriting methods through greater use of automation, allowing instant quoting and real time data of who is on risk.