WPA launches skin support pathway

Provider, WPA, has launched its Skin Support Pathway in partnership with MySkinDoctor, giving patients access to dermatologists.
The launch aims to deliver diagnosis and treatment plans within three working days without the need for a GP referral, according to WPA. The service will be accessed by patients through the MySkinDoctor app, it aims to address concerns on conditions ranging from acne, eczema and rosacea to mole or lesion changes. WPA said the key benefits include: rapid reassurance; no GP referral required; access without policy limits; and 24/7 availability. Sharon Shier, chief customer officer, WPA, said: "Our pathway strategy is about easing worries, giving customers fast, convenient access to e...
