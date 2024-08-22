WPA extends accessibility for MSK treatment

The pathways will apply to WPA's retail products (Complete Health, Premier, Elite, Family Office and Multi-Family) and its commercial products (Enterprise Flexible Benefits and Precision Corporate Healthcare). This expansion intends to speed up access to treatment for customers, promote early intervention by helping to prevent "minor" issues from escalating and enhance recovery for patients, WPA said. The provider's physio pathway, which is supported by Ascenti and Nuffield Hospitals, offers customers up to five sessions of face-to-face or virtual care without a GP referral, while kee...