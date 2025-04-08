WPA launches Healthcare Finder

Not-for-profit health insurer, WPA, has launched a platform – Healthcare Finder – to support customers with booking specialist appointments.
The booking platform, powered by global patient platform Doctify, aims to help customers access healthcare providers and make informed choices about their care. Customers can find, compare and book healthcare consultants with control of their recovery journey, WPA detailed. On the platform, customers will be able to generate a tailored list of GMC licensed specialists to gain insights into each consultant. This includes: years of experience; areas of speciality and treatments offered; a patient trust score, based on verified patient reviews; and skill endorsements from consultant peers. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.