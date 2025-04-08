WPA launches Healthcare Finder

The booking platform, powered by global patient platform Doctify, aims to help customers access healthcare providers and make informed choices about their care. Customers can find, compare and book healthcare consultants with control of their recovery journey, WPA detailed. On the platform, customers will be able to generate a tailored list of GMC licensed specialists to gain insights into each consultant. This includes: years of experience; areas of speciality and treatments offered; a patient trust score, based on verified patient reviews; and skill endorsements from consultant peers. ...