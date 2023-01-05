WPA teams up with Olympian Jo Pavey

Health insurer WPA has announced a partnership with five-time Olympian, Jo Pavey, to promote healthier lifestyles.
The partnership is designed to help "beat the winter blues" and encourage more healthy activity. Pavey, designed basic training plans and one minute video guides on warming up, stretching, nutrition and running programmes. Having competed at five Olympic Games, Pavey is the only female in modern times to compete at over 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m at Olympics and World Championships. Pavey commented: "I love to run and what better opportunity to share my passion with everyone at WPA and beyond. "Running complements my hectic family life and keeps me going, pushing my body while...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.