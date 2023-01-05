WPA teams up with Olympian Jo Pavey

New health-focused partnership

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read

Health insurer WPA has announced a partnership with five-time Olympian, Jo Pavey, to promote healthier lifestyles.

The partnership is designed to help "beat the winter blues" and encourage more healthy activity. Pavey, designed basic training plans and one minute video guides on warming up, stretching, nutrition and running programmes. Having competed at five Olympic Games, Pavey is the only female in modern times to compete at over 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m at Olympics and World Championships.  Pavey commented: "I love to run and what better opportunity to share my passion with everyone at WPA and beyond.    "Running complements my hectic family life and keeps me going, pushing my body while...

