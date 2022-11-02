COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Winner's Gallery

Outstanding Added Value (Provider): British Friendly
Outstanding Added Value Service (Third Party): Peppy
Outstanding New Technology Offering: CIExpert
Insurtech of the Year: iPipeline
Outstanding Cashplan: WPA
Outstanding Client Engagement - Provider: Bupa
Outstanding Promotion of Protection: Royal London
Outstanding Business Protection: Legal & General
Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support: Vitality
Outstanding Group Health Insurance: Bupa
Outstanding Group Income Protection: Legal & General Group Protection
Outstanding Individual Health Insurance: Vitality
Outstanding Protection Product Innovation: The Exeter
Outstanding Individual Critical Illness: HSBC Life
Outstanding Individual Income Protection: LV=
Outstanding Individual Life Insurance: Guardian
Rising Stars 2022: Amy Egginton & Michael Bearman
Outstanding Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health: Plus Financial Group
Outstanding Adviser Network: The Openwork Partnership
Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year: Cavendish Ware
Small Intermediary of the Year: Vita
Outstanding Client Engagement - Intermediary: Sherwood Healthcare
Excellence in Customer Service Award: FutureProof
Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion: Debra Clark, Towergate Health & Protection
Outstanding Specialist Intermediary: Assured Futures
Protection Intermediary of the Year: FutureProof
Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health - Intermediary: LifeSearch
Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health - Provider: Aviva
A photo gallery from COVER Excellence Awards 2022, held at The Brewery, on 1 November, featuring all of this year's winners.