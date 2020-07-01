British Friendly
Emma Thomson: 'Facebook saved my life'
COVER podcast #2
More than one in 10 of all claimants under 30
Thirteen-year claims data shows
British Friendly enhances mutual benefits programme
Two new partnerships and upgrades
Square Health: 'Safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led'
According to Care Quality Commission
Mail on Sunday issues call for income protection
Human interest story published yesterday
Iain Clark to step down as British Friendly CEO
He leaves the post in May
British Friendly extends wills and power of attorney service
Legal for Life service part of mutual benefits policy now available to families of members
British Friendly adds car and van leasing to Mutual Benefits
Offers from The Tilsun Group now included following member feedback
British Friendly rolls out Immediate Support Payment
Claims paid on average 28 days earlier and faster using DocuSign e-forms
British Friendly donates to 'charity of the year' DR UK
Bedford-based mutual society chooses Disability Rights UK as its charity partner for 2018
British Friendly adds three Mutual Benefits initiatives
British Friendly has added three new elements to its Mutual Benefits in the shape of 'health MOTs' at no extra cost, power of attorney at no extra cost and discounted travel insurance.
British Friendly launches 'Mutual Benefits' app
British Friendly has launched an app that gives members access to the free healthcare services available through the Mutual Benefits programme.
Why rebranding is about more than a new logo
British Friendly's Iain Clark discusses what makes a successful rebrand and how British Friendly repositioned themselves this year.
Mark Myers to stand down as British Friendly CEO
The Board of British Friendly has announced that CEO Mark Myers will be standing down in 2017 after nearly seven years in the role.
Ex-Vitality's Nick Telfer joins British Friendly
British Friendly has hired Nick Telfer, previously of Vitality and Defaqto, in the newly created role of head of product and propositions.
LifeQuote introduces suite of STIP policies
LifeQuote has introduced a suite of short term income protection (STIP) policies to support their existing income protection (IP) panels.
Self-employed survey finds perception gap in payouts
The vast scale of self-employed people who believe less income protection claims are paid out than actually are has been found by research from British Friendly.
Opinion: Lies, damned lies and claim statistics
Mark Myers revisits the claim statistics debate.
British Friendly pays 96.7% of IP claims
British Friendly is the first insurer to publish its claims statistics for 2014 showing that it paid 96.7% of income protection (IP) claims.
British Friendly appoints Roy McLoughlin as non-exec director
Income protection provider British Friendly has appointed Roy McLoughlin of adviser firm Master Adviser as a new non-executive director.
Market views - IP tax rebates
Zurich recently wrote to the Chancellor asking for the introduction of tax rebates on income protection. If implemented, would rebates boost income protection take-up?
British Friendly launches 'Immediate Acceptance' application
Income protection provider British Friendly has launched a new online application process for financial advisers.
British Friendly guarantees premium rates to January 2017
Income protection provider British Friendly has confirmed it will continue to guarantee its existing rate tables across all products until January 2017, for both new and existing customers.