British Friendly pays out £5m in IP claims

British Friendly has announced it has paid 89% of its new income protection (IP) claims in 2023, distributing just under £5m to its members.
The five most common reasons for claims were: musculoskeletal (54.95%), chest/lung/nose/throat (7.91%), surgery (7.21%), mental illness (5.41%) and Cancer (5.41%). Maxine Jannetta, head of claims, British Friendly, said: "Last year, we introduced the option of adding fracture cover to all new policies, so it's positive to see we're already able to provide support for some of the members who added this benefit within a year of its launch." The main reasons for declined claims were: misrepresentation (49.18%), definition of incapacity not being met (26.23%) and pre-existing conditions f...
