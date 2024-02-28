Bumpy road for income protection

Recent research has highlighted the lack of IP among certain demographics. Seven in 10 (67%) workers do not have any form of IP and only two in 10 homeowners who pay a monthly mortgage have an IP policy, dropping to 6% for renters. According to LV='s recent Reaching Resilience report, 21% of workers have IP, compared to critical illness (CI) (24%), term life insurance (28%) and whole of life insurance (29%). So, why aren't advisers selling more IP? A spokesperson for the Protection Distributors Group (PDG) says a large proportion of protection is written off the back of a mortgage and...