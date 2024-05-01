PDG names eligible 2024 Claims Charter signatories

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has announced the latest list of insurers that meet its best practice claims criteria to be eligible to sign its Claims Charter for 2024.
The number of insurers that have reached the benchmark dropped to seven, compared to 14 last year, due to the time taken by insurers to assess claims. Signatories to the 2024 Claims Charter include AIG, Guardian, Holloway, HSBC Life, Royal London, Shepherds Friendly and Aegon who rejoined after being replaced by Royal London last year after the latter acquired its individual protection book in 2023. Among the insurers from last year who have not been listed as signatories in 2024 are Legal & General, Vitality, LV=, Scottish Widows, Zurich, MetLife, The Exeter and British Friendly. COV...
