British Friendly launches children's CIC option

British Friendly has launched a children’s critical illness cover (CIC) as an optional benefit to its Protect and Breathing Space income protection (IP) policies, at an extra cost.
The product offers policyholders a cash lump sum if their child is diagnosed with one of 78 listed critical illnesses, including eight child-specific conditions. Specifically, 58 conditions trigger a 100% payment and 20 conditions trigger an additional 50% payment up to £12,500. Additionally, the benefit includes a 100% payment for admission to a UK waiting list for eight named surgeries, as well as optional fracture cover for 18 common fractures, although it does not include child death benefit or terminal illness payment. The children's CIC includes a flexible option to add at a lat...
