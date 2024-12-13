New health and wellbeing app for British Friendly

Mutual benefits programme

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Income Protection (IP) specialist, British Friendly, has announced launch of its health and wellbeing app, dubbed, Symbio.

The app is designed to increase engagement with British Friendly's benefits, which include: unlimited digital GP appointments; six physiotherapy sessions; six mental health support sessions; two second medical opinions; and an annual health check at a discounted rate. Also included are materials for wellbeing assessments, increasing financial resiliency and meeting members' health and wellbeing needs. The providers said the content on the app allows members to access personalised modules based on self-assessment results. Natalie Summerson, sales and marketing director, British Friendl...

