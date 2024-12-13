New health and wellbeing app for British Friendly

Income Protection (IP) specialist, British Friendly, has announced launch of its health and wellbeing app, dubbed, Symbio.
The app is designed to increase engagement with British Friendly's benefits, which include: unlimited digital GP appointments; six physiotherapy sessions; six mental health support sessions; two second medical opinions; and an annual health check at a discounted rate. Also included are materials for wellbeing assessments, increasing financial resiliency and meeting members' health and wellbeing needs. The providers said the content on the app allows members to access personalised modules based on self-assessment results. Natalie Summerson, sales and marketing director, British Friendl...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.