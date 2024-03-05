Income protection: BMI is an "absolute nightmare"

As most UK workers don't having an IP policy, the first part of this series looks at the main roadblocks within the IP application process and how to bolster accessibility within the product. BMI presents another barrier as it can prevent customers who require IP from taking out cover due to affordability or being declined, according to advisers. Hanna McKallip, protection adviser, Premier Plus and member, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), describes BMI as "an absolute nightmare" as the increases made to premiums are "harsh". For example, the premium for one of her clients incr...