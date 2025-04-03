British Friendly pays out £5 million in 2024

86% of all IP claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

British Friendly paid out more than £5 million across income protection (IP), discretionary BF Care claims and fracture cover claims in 2024.

Overall, 86% of all IP claims were paid in 2024, with 1,023 new claims accepted by the provider. Specifically, 74% of claimants were male and 26% were female. The year prior, British Friendly paid 89% of its new IP claims, distributing just under £5m to its members. COVER has contacted British Friendly for comment. Musculoskeletal issues remained the primary reason for claims (53.96%), followed by surgery (10.46%), chest/lung/nose/throat (8.50%), mental illness (5.57%) and cancer (4.99%). Meanwhile, key reasons for declined claims were misrepresentation including fraud (48.77%) and...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

ABI appoints Kay Swinburne as chair

Guardian names Carlton Hood as CEO

More on Individual Protection

Claims and underwriting: Securing life cover after breast cancer
Individual Protection

Claims and underwriting: Securing life cover after breast cancer

“Don't take the initial decision at face value”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 April 2025 • 6 min read
Product quality outweighs affordability as selling point for protection
Individual Protection

Product quality outweighs affordability as selling point for protection

The Exeter research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 April 2025 • 2 min read
One in 10 divorcees forget to remove ex as life insurance beneficiary
Individual Protection

One in 10 divorcees forget to remove ex as life insurance beneficiary

L&G research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 March 2025 • 1 min read