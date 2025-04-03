British Friendly pays out £5 million in 2024

Overall, 86% of all IP claims were paid in 2024, with 1,023 new claims accepted by the provider. Specifically, 74% of claimants were male and 26% were female. The year prior, British Friendly paid 89% of its new IP claims, distributing just under £5m to its members. COVER has contacted British Friendly for comment. Musculoskeletal issues remained the primary reason for claims (53.96%), followed by surgery (10.46%), chest/lung/nose/throat (8.50%), mental illness (5.57%) and cancer (4.99%). Meanwhile, key reasons for declined claims were misrepresentation including fraud (48.77%) and...