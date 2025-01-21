The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) alongside technology platform Iress have released its final report in its Profile of an IP Customer series.
The series, which COVER partnered with the IPTF do deliver, aims to highlight underserved markets and provide insights into the income protection (IP) market. According to the IPTF the report offers a comprehensive analysis of 23,000 IP applications and insights into the market. Several of these insights were shared on an exclusive panel with COVER towards the end of 2024. Vicky Churcher, executive director, IPTF, said: "A lot of time and effort from IPTF and Iress went into creating this report, which not only identifies what an IP customer looks like today, but clearly identifies th...
