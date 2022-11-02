COVER Excellence Awards 2022: All the winners revealed!

The best and brightest of the protection and health insurance industry came together at The Brewery in London last night (1 November) to celebrate both the COVER Excellence Awards 2022 and COVER's 25th anniversary.

Hosted by comedian Jimmy McGhie, the ceremony drew nearly 400 protection and health professionals to honour the best the industry has to offer. Attendees also joined in the anniversary celebrations, getting into the spirit with a 1997-themed soundtrack throughout the evening.

You can also still make a donation to our charity partner, Insurance United Against Dementia.

In the provider categories, Bupa, Vitality and Legal & General all took home two awards apiece, while service providers Peppy, CIExpert and iPipeline were recognised for excellence within their respective areas of expertise.

On the intermediary side, Future Proof was the big winner on the night, scooping one highly commended and two victories, including Protection Intermediary of the Year. Meanwhile, Vita, Assured Futures, Sherwood Healthcare and Plus Financial, among others, also reaped their own respective rewards.

COVER was also pleased to recognise not one, but four Rising Stars in this year's ceremony, as the publication steps up its support for the next generation of talent in the protection and health insurance industry.

Bupa UK Insurance's Alex Perry was awarded with the coveted Insurance Leader of the Year award, while Cura Financial's Kathryn Knowles was recognised as the Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement).

The evening culminated in recognising the intermediary firm and provider that has had the most significant contributions to the industry over the past 25 years. Saving the best for last, LifeSearch and Aviva were recognised with the Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health awards.

Congratulations to all this year's finalists, highly commended entries and winners:

Outstanding Added Value (Provider)

Highly Commended: AIG Life

Winner: British Friendly

Outstanding Added Value Service (Third Party)

Winner: Peppy

Outstanding New Technology Offering

Winner: CIExpert

Insurtech of the Year

Winner: iPipeline

Outstanding Cashplan

Winner: WPA

Outstanding Client Engagement - Provider [NEW FOR 2022]

Winner: Bupa

Outstanding Promotion of Protection

Highly Commended: Vitality

Winner: Royal London

Outstanding Business Protection

Winner: Legal & General

Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support

Highly Commended: Zurich

Winner: Vitality

Outstanding Group Health Insurance

Winner: Bupa

Outstanding Group Income Protection

Highly Commended: Unum UK

Winner: Legal & General Group Protection

Outstanding Individual Health Insurance

Winner: Vitality

Outstanding Protection Product Innovation

Winner: The Exeter

Outstanding Individual Critical Illness

Winner: HSBC Life

Outstanding Individual Income Protection

Winner: LV=

Outstanding Individual Life Insurance

Winner: Guardian

Insurance Leader of the Year

Winner: Alex Perry, Bupa UK Insurance

Rising Stars 2022

Amy Fallis, Plus Financial Group

Leanne Stancliffe, Cura Financial Services

Amy Egginton, Bupa

Michael Bearman, LV=

Outstanding Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health

Highly Commended: Future Proof

Winner: Plus Financial Group

Outstanding Adviser Network [NEW FOR 2022]

Winner: The Openwork Partnership

Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year

Winner: Cavendish Ware

Small Intermediary of the Year

Highly Commended: The Protection Parent

Winner: Vita

Outstanding Client Engagement - Intermediary [NEW FOR 2022]

Winner: Sherwood Healthcare

Excellence in Customer Service Award

Winner: Future Proof

Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion

Winner: Debra Clark, Towergate Health & Protection

Outstanding Specialist Intermediary

Highly Commended: Vita

Winner: Assured Futures

Protection Intermediary of the Year

Winner: Future Proof

Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement)

Winner: Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial

Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health - Intermediary [25th ANNIVERSARY AWARD]

Winner: LifeSearch

Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health - Provider [25th ANNIVERSARY AWARD]

Winner: Aviva