COVER Excellence Awards 2022: All the winners revealed!

COVER is delighted to reveal the winners of this year’s Excellence Awards across 31 categories, including special anniversary accolades.
The best and brightest of the protection and health insurance industry came together at The Brewery in London last night (1 November) to celebrate both the COVER Excellence Awards 2022 and COVER's 25th anniversary.
Hosted by comedian Jimmy McGhie, the ceremony drew nearly 400 protection and health professionals to honour the best the industry has to offer. Attendees also joined in the anniversary celebrations, getting into the spirit with a 1997-themed soundtrack throughout the evening.
You can also still make a donation to our charity partner, Insurance United Against Dementia.
In the provider categories, Bupa, Vitality and Legal & General all took home two awards apiece, while service providers Peppy, CIExpert and iPipeline were recognised for excellence within their respective areas of expertise.
On the intermediary side, Future Proof was the big winner on the night, scooping one highly commended and two victories, including Protection Intermediary of the Year. Meanwhile, Vita, Assured Futures, Sherwood Healthcare and Plus Financial, among others, also reaped their own respective rewards.
COVER was also pleased to recognise not one, but four Rising Stars in this year's ceremony, as the publication steps up its support for the next generation of talent in the protection and health insurance industry.
Bupa UK Insurance's Alex Perry was awarded with the coveted Insurance Leader of the Year award, while Cura Financial's Kathryn Knowles was recognised as the Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement).
The evening culminated in recognising the intermediary firm and provider that has had the most significant contributions to the industry over the past 25 years. Saving the best for last, LifeSearch and Aviva were recognised with the Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health awards.
Congratulations to all this year's finalists, highly commended entries and winners:
Outstanding Added Value (Provider)
Highly Commended: AIG Life
Winner: British Friendly
Outstanding Added Value Service (Third Party)
Winner: Peppy
Outstanding New Technology Offering
Winner: CIExpert
Insurtech of the Year
Winner: iPipeline
Outstanding Cashplan
Winner: WPA
Outstanding Client Engagement - Provider [NEW FOR 2022]
Winner: Bupa
Outstanding Promotion of Protection
Highly Commended: Vitality
Winner: Royal London
Outstanding Business Protection
Winner: Legal & General
Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support
Highly Commended: Zurich
Winner: Vitality
Outstanding Group Health Insurance
Winner: Bupa
Outstanding Group Income Protection
Highly Commended: Unum UK
Winner: Legal & General Group Protection
Outstanding Individual Health Insurance
Winner: Vitality
Outstanding Protection Product Innovation
Winner: The Exeter
Outstanding Individual Critical Illness
Winner: HSBC Life
Outstanding Individual Income Protection
Winner: LV=
Outstanding Individual Life Insurance
Winner: Guardian
Insurance Leader of the Year
Winner: Alex Perry, Bupa UK Insurance
Rising Stars 2022
Amy Fallis, Plus Financial Group
Leanne Stancliffe, Cura Financial Services
Amy Egginton, Bupa
Michael Bearman, LV=
Outstanding Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health
Highly Commended: Future Proof
Winner: Plus Financial Group
Outstanding Adviser Network [NEW FOR 2022]
Winner: The Openwork Partnership
Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year
Winner: Cavendish Ware
Small Intermediary of the Year
Highly Commended: The Protection Parent
Winner: Vita
Outstanding Client Engagement - Intermediary [NEW FOR 2022]
Winner: Sherwood Healthcare
Excellence in Customer Service Award
Winner: Future Proof
Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion
Winner: Debra Clark, Towergate Health & Protection
Outstanding Specialist Intermediary
Highly Commended: Vita
Winner: Assured Futures
Protection Intermediary of the Year
Winner: Future Proof
Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement)
Winner: Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial
Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health - Intermediary [25th ANNIVERSARY AWARD]
Winner: LifeSearch
Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health - Provider [25th ANNIVERSARY AWARD]
Winner: Aviva