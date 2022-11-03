25 Years Of COVER

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: In Pictures

Adviser / Broking

Images from the evening's celebrations

clock 03 November 2022 • 1 min read
Ron Wheatcroft: What we can learn from the last 25 years

Individual Protection

"We have seen a period of massive consolidation and most companies choosing to close their direct sales models"

clock 02 November 2022 • 5 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2022: All the winners revealed!

Adviser / Broking

Championing protection and health insurance for 25 years

clock 02 November 2022 • 3 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Alan Lakey

Adviser / Broking

“I've always refused to be coerced, or bullied or coward by institutions”

clock 01 November 2022 • 5 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Louise Colley

Insurer

“It’s not about me succeeding anymore; I want the business to succeed”

clock 01 November 2022 • 4 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Ron Wheatcroft

Insurer

“I really wouldn't want to be part of an industry that just rips off its customers”

clock 01 November 2022 • 4 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Robyn Allen

Adviser / Broking

“It's okay to have a personality and to speak out”

clock 01 November 2022 • 4 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Nicky Bray

Underwriting

“I've given young underwriters the opportunities to grow and spread their wings”

clock 01 November 2022 • 4 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Roy McLoughlin

Adviser / Broking

“When a claim is paid it's such an incredible feeling of achievement”

clock 01 November 2022 • 3 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Kathryn Knowles

Adviser / Broking

“I've helped to influence the way the industry sees people with mental health”

clock 01 November 2022 • 3 min read
