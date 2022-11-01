The 25 Champions of Protection: Ron Wheatcroft

Ron Wheatcroft is technical manager for Swiss Re's UK Life and Health Business. He works with life and health insurers, looking at market trends and the likely impact of legislation and regulation on firms, advisers and customers. He is the principal author of Swiss Re's annual market reports covering both retail and commercial long-term business and a regular commentator in the media. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? A couple really, the most recent one was winning Lifetime Achievement Award from COVER in 2019, that was great and a complete su...