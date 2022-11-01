The 25 Champions of Protection: Louise Colley

COVER profiles 25 of the leading champions of the protection space that have previously or are currently changing the market for the better, as chosen by our advisory board of industry experts.
Louise Colley joined Zurich in 2020 as protection director and currently is head of retail protection. Prior to that, she spent 15 years at Aviva where she held several roles including managing director - protection, customer propositions director digital and customer accelerator director - strategy. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? Many moons ago, following the birth of my twins when I was at Aviva, I came up with an idea to offer every parent in the UK £10,000 free life cover. It's about the whole principle of doing the right thing. Long stor...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.