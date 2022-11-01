The 25 Champions of Protection: Louise Colley

Louise Colley joined Zurich in 2020 as protection director and currently is head of retail protection. Prior to that, she spent 15 years at Aviva where she held several roles including managing director - protection, customer propositions director digital and customer accelerator director - strategy. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? Many moons ago, following the birth of my twins when I was at Aviva, I came up with an idea to offer every parent in the UK £10,000 free life cover. It's about the whole principle of doing the right thing. Long stor...