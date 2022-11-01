The 25 Champions of Protection: Kathryn Knowles

“I've helped to influence the way the industry sees people with mental health”

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 3 min read

COVER profiles 25 of the leading champions of the protection space that have previously or are currently changing the market for the better, as chosen by our advisory board of industry experts.

Kathryn Knowles is the managing director of Cura Financial Services. She is a specialist insurance adviser working within the personal, business and group life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection sector. Kathryn is known for her ability to humanise protection conversations, bringing empathy to conversations with clients, where sensitive matters are being discussed. She also produces videos and a podcast that are used within the insurance sector, by charities and the general public, as a way to educate about ways to access insurance and to challenge mindsets. What i...

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

