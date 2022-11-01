The 25 Champions of Protection: Roy McLoughlin

Roy McLoughlin is the associate director of Cavendish Ware and a member of the Protection Distribution Group (PDG). He has been an adviser for 30 years and is a passionate advocate of protection in both the individual and group markets, as well as advising on corporate and wealth management areas. Roy regularly trains advisers on all protection subjects. He is consulted by insurers on product development and is a regular contributor in the press. He is also a founder member of the PDG and sits on the FTRC forums. What achievement are you most proud of from your career and protection? ...