BIBA publishes guide for brokers to understand AI

The guide, published in partnership with insurance group, Markel, detailed how AI can be used in an insurance business. It also details the regulatory, legal and compliance considerations a business must make before implementing AI. Graeme Trudgill, CEO, BIBA, said: "AI, and its adoption, is moving fast. In a world where technology can be transformative, we wanted to help members grasp the opportunities and the risks it presents. "Certainly, the AI genie is out of the bottle, so our aim is to help brokers navigate the new era of AI safely and within regulatory requirements." The...