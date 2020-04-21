What changes have health insurers made due to COVID-19?
As of 23 April
Enhanced NHS cash benefits, online clinical centres, virtual GPs and care pathways plus rebate promises
The monumental deal signed last month between the private health sector and the NHS to help fight coronavirus is, of course, a necessary step to help save lives at a desperate time. However, the move, which will allow the NHS to carry out some of the urgent operations and cancer treatments that might have been otherwise prevented by the pandemic, has forced health insurers to find ways to add value to polices. At the time, Association of Medical Intermediaries and Insurers (AMII) chair Stuart...
More on PMI
National Friendly adds Medical Solutions
New telephone and video GP service
The Exeter makes COVID-19 commitments
Extra value for PMI members
Eight tips to avoiding loneliness during COVID-19
The negative impact of little social interaction and face-to-face contact
'New normal': Virtual GP services on the rise
During COVID-19
Matt Janes: A new hope for treating mental ill-health
Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit closing keynote address