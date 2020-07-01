The Exeter
The Exeter joins The PDG 'Claims Charter'
Following 'digital transformation'
The Exeter digitalises IP claims
Powered by AlphaTrust
The Exeter pays 93% of income protection claims in 2018
Over £7m paid out
The Exeter signs up to funeral pledge
Advance up to £10,000
The Exeter rolls out HealthWise app to all members
Tailored ‘high value benefits’
'I am, I will': Taking responsibility for cancer
On World Cancer Day
The Exeter rolls out 'real life' to full market
‘Two thirds of cancer sufferers do not have protection’
Steve Bryan: Beyond the Defaqto stats
What do lower provider numbers and fewer products really mean for income protection and advisers?
The Exeter makes seven new appointments
People moves for head of proposition, four regional account managers and two product managers at the healthcare and protection insurance specialist
The Exeter reveals further details about impaired lives protection launch
The Exeter has today revealed further details about its forthcoming launch into the impaired lives protection market.
Income protection - stepping up to meet the needs of the self-employed
The Exeter's Nick Jones discusses the rise in self-employed people and the protection solutions out there for these individuals.
Exclusive interview with The Exeter's Karen Woodley on Managed Life
Watch Karen Woodley, head of sales at The Exeter, introduce you to the insurer's innovative new life cover product Managed Life.
The Exeter appoints TCP LifeSystems to replace IT platform
TCP LifeSystems has been contracted by The Exeter to re-develop their IT platform.
The Exeter to outsource PMI claims to AXA PPP
The Exeter has announced that AXA PPP healthcare will manage all aspects of its private medical insurance claims processing for both new and existing business from 1st November 2016.
The Exeter offers 2 months free income protection
The Exeter is offering two months of free income protection to new clients as part of a limited special offer.
The Exeter launches 'Exeter Assist' service
The Exeter has launched a new health and wellbeing service in partnership with leading workplace benefits provider, Health Assured.
The Exeter launches IP financial calculator
The Exeter has launched an online Forecast Calculator to help advisers engage their customers in income protection.
The Exeter: 20% boost to new business following rebrand
The Exeter has said last year's rebrand increased new business by almost 20% compared to the first three quarters of the year.
The top 20 stories in 2015 (numbers 11-20)
Here is part one of COVER magazine's countdown of the most read protection, healthcare and employee benefits stories during 2015.
The Exeter completes OneFamily cash plan acquisition
The Exeter, has completed its acquisition of the cash plan provider Engage Mutual Health from fellow mutual OneFamily.
Former Friends Life MD joins The Exeter's board
The Exeter has appointed former Friends Life protection managing director Steve Payne as a non-executive director.
Interview: A 'modern mutual'
Fiona Murphy discusses the creation of the OneFamily brand with its CEO Simon Markey and how he wants to create ‘a modern mutual'
The Exeter enhances IP plans following rebranding
Newly rebranded healthcare and protection mutual The Exeter has announced a range of product enhancements across their income protection plans.