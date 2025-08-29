The COVER Review: FCA updates, acquisitions and IPT

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and deputy editor, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 25 August 2025. The top stories this week are: Scam reports at over 4,000 in six months: FCA Pivotal Growth acquires two protection and mortgage brokers Comparison sites remain the most popular option for researching insurance Broadstone warns against IPT hikes in Autumn Budget 2025 Non-clinical absence and GIP