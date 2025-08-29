The COVER Review: FCA updates, acquisitions and IPT

The COVER Review discusses updates from the FCA, broker acquisitions, calls against IPT hikes in the Autumn Budget and more from this week in the protection and health industry.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and deputy editor, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 25 August 2025. The top stories this week are: Scam reports at over 4,000 in six months: FCA Pivotal Growth acquires two protection and mortgage brokers Comparison sites remain the most popular option for researching insurance Broadstone warns against IPT hikes in Autumn Budget 2025 Non-clinical absence and GIP
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.