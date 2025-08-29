The COVER Review: FCA updates, acquisitions and IPT

Week commencing 25 August 2025

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Review discusses updates from the FCA, broker acquisitions, calls against IPT hikes in the Autumn Budget and more from this week in the protection and health industry.

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and deputy editor, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 25 August 2025. The top stories this week are: Scam reports at over 4,000 in six months: FCA Pivotal Growth acquires two protection and mortgage brokers Comparison sites remain the most popular option for researching insurance Broadstone warns against IPT hikes in Autumn Budget 2025 Non-clinical absence and GIP

