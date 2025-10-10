NHS waiting list rises for fourth consecutive month

NHS England has released its waiting list statistics, showing that 7.41 million patients were awaiting treatment in August 2025.
The figure has risen from 7.4m in July this year, which was also a rise from 7.37m and 7.36m in the preceding two months. August 2025 also saw waiting times increase to 13.4 weeks after consecutive months of falling wait times. In June and July 2025, the average wait time was 13.4 and 13.1 weeks, respectively. Karen Woodley, head of healthcare distribution, The Exeter, said: "Rising NHS waiting lists remain a challenge for patients, healthcare professionals and policymakers alike. "The latest figures highlight the continued pressure on our health service and the need for sustained ...
