The Exeter sees 20.9% increase in gross premium income

Health and life insurer, The Exeter, has announced a 20.9% increase in gross premium income across 2024 at its annual general meeting (AGM).
The figure now sits at £125.1 million for the mutual. New business premium income rose to £35m in 2024, up from £31.3m in 2023. Health insurance was highlighted by The Exeter, as its new business premiums increased by 19.2% across the year, income protection also grew by 5.5%. The news comes on the heels of the mutual revealing that it paid out £61m in claims across 2024, rising from £41.2m in pay outs throughout 2023. Isobel Langton, CEO, The Exeter, said: "2024 was another strong year for The Exeter that saw our teams provide exceptional support to our members and advisers. "I...
