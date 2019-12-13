A DECADE OF DISTRIBUTION: Upward trends

Ruth Gilbert takes a deep dive into the drivers of protection growth in recent years

In November, we reported income protection sales numbers from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) showing 2019 to be reaching the best levels for 15 years. Respective contributions of potential driving factors outlined in that article for the previous decline and current renaissance are a matter of speculation, but we can be sure the efforts of the Income Protection Task Force, including their Seven Families campaign, from which we still benefit today, can only have helped.

Other driving factors for income protection can be expected to be shared across the protection market as a whole.

Green shoots appeared in 2016 after a long run of tough years for protection sales in the individual market. Swiss Re's Term & Health Watch 2019 showed signs of these developing into an overall positive trend, with 2018 building further on the excellent growth of 2017.

Signs of further protection growth in 2019 are evident from protection platform providers

iPipeline, is reporting strong growth due to new distribution client wins. But alongside this, for October/November, iPipeline's uplift in business levels of 16% for existing clients compared to the same time last year looks promising for the market as a whole.

Within that, income protection still stands out as the fastest growing product line, being up 37% year on year for existing iPipeline users in October/November.

IRESS mirrors the income protection success story. Conversions to apply from The Exchange for the year to end October increased by 35% against 2018. Similarly, Synaptic reported electronic applications for income protection "up a staggering 54%" for H1. But again, along with very strong income protection increases, earlier in the year IRESS was reporting overall protection rising 10% compared to 2018 levels.

This follow up article looks at how changes in the shape of distribution might be contributing to this renewed market growth.

Changes in distribution channels

A boom in protection sales occurred soon after the turn of the millennium. This prefaced a steep dive as early as 2005, when the PPI scandal was taking off, landing at a persistent trough, despite the lending bubble into 2007. But the FCA figures show this seemed to do nothing to hold back the banks from taking a leading role in getting people covered with protection, until 2011. It was only then, as the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) hove into view and then bit in 2013 when protection sales hit their lowest levels for this century, that the bancassurance bubble was pricked. Its deflation was pretty swift, leaving it to other channels to pick up the slack through the protection doldrum years which continued with little relief as far as 2015.

Initially, the traditional independent adviser channels stepped back in as leaders of the protection pack.

But now, it's clear to see from the FCA figures for critical illness and income protection (CI and IP), that the steady build of sales from mortgage brokers and specialist protection distributors over the last 10 years has propelled them to be the highest flyers, with every appearance of being poised to continue that trajectory.

It's the rise to prominence of these two channels which suggests there's every reason for protection to continue its road to recovery, first seen in 2016.

Protection specialist advisers

We have to assume protection specialist advisers are primarily represented in the unhelpfully named FCA category of ‘General Insurance Intermediary'. The waters are muddied, though, by the contribution of non-advice intermediaries, of which, more later.

Although still behind in second place, this channel has made the most relative progress. Its CI and IP market share at 28% is 2.5 times the level 10 years ago.

The rise of the specialists is a thing to be celebrated. A prominent reason is the quality of advice to be expected from specialisation. That's great for their own clients. It's even better for the improvements across the industry that they're achieving. The Protection Distributor's Group's collaborative drive to raise standards is a great example.

Every step forward in standards builds confidence amongst previously less committed generalist advisers and mortgage advisers, and most importantly in public perception, where other parts of the insurance sector have dragged us down.

Another reason the blossoming of this channel is good for protection's future is that, by definition, the firms involved are not businesses with competing demands and priorities which might take over in future. Unlike the banking sector, for whom protection was one of many side-lines which they could drop as fast as they picked up, protection specialists are "all in" and can be expected to be dedicated to staying the course.

Mortgage brokers

The association with buying a house and getting life insurance isn't new. What is new, is the lead that mortgage brokers have taken in getting the cover in place. The CI and IP market share for that channel increased its lead in H1 2019, reaching 32%. That's twice the levels of 10 years ago.

It's also new that this channel has so impressively increased its proportion of income protection sales. Term & Health watch noted this year that iPipeline data shows protection policies written alongside a mortgage are increasingly including income protection and critical illness benefits.

The change is not simply explained by a rise in new mortgages. In fact, the opposite was true for decreasing term (including with critical illness), which dropped from 2011 to 2015 at the same time that sales of mortgages were making their recovery. However, the FCA figures reveal CI and IP sales through this channel have grown at twice the rate of mortgage sales since 2011. The FCA gives no product split, but we must assume income protection played a strong role, given the poorer trend for decreasing term with critical illness which Swiss Re has reported.

Ten years ago, cajoling some mortgage advisers to tackle protection at all was difficult enough. But income protection really was an ask too far for some, with its relatively high barriers to sale making the time spent seem not worth it, despite its importance.

In part, this is a sea-change that can no doubt be attributed to the effort advisers in this sector who have become more adept at dealing with income protection and protection in general. Another factor must be the increasing ease of setting up multi-benefit cases.

This is great to see in a sector which had previously been accused in some quarters of not adequately looking after their customers' financial resilience.

However, there are a couple of notes of caution to sound there as to whether the ideal customer outcomes are now being reached.

The odd report has popped up in the national media of some customers being under the impression that their mortgage acceptance was dependent on them taking the protection products (or even a ‘legal requirement'). It's an easy perception to create when processes and enthusiasm are strong to ensure as many customers as possible to get the protection they need. One to keep an eye on that the correct line is being trodden.

Another is that, due to lack of confidence with trusts, mortgage advisers are often less comfortable than specialist protection advisers with ensuring cohabitees have the correct life cover set up when single policies are taken. It would serve insurers well to help ease the pain, as regards avoiding this potential pitfall.

The two-edged sword of unadvised sales

Another interesting feature of the FCA sales figures is the developing trend of unadvised protection sales. Although not exact, as the figures depend on how staff at reporting insurers categorise cases, the upward trend is clear. For income protection and critical illness sales, the proportion of unadvised sales has steadily increased from as far back as 2008.

Frustratingly, the FCA don't collect figures for life cover. But it's possible to extrapolate to a reasonable comparative estimate from other sources, which is what the graph shows, including snapshots insurers have taken from Touchstone.

Despite the old adage that protection is sold not bought, it's encouraging to see signs that people are increasingly seeking cover even without the prompting of an adviser. Especially so, as the effects of the Retail Distribution Review re-shaped the business case for distribution, leaving swathes of 'the mass market' underserved with the retreat of bancassurance. More people covered than they would have been has got to be a good thing in a greatly under-insured population.

There is a difficulty here though. There's the obvious point that the scope or even type of cover won't necessarily be as appropriate for the customer as it would have been had advice been taken. Though some cover is still better than none.

More worryingly, in the seemingly simple and most common case of life cover, the risk of the cover not being set up to pay out as intended is especially high. Websites and sales literature often give the impression that this is not such a big deal. So beneficiaries might have to wait a few months and a few might have to pay a bit of inheritance tax, but is that such a problem as long as they get the money? Well, it is if your partner was relying on being the one to get the money, and you didn't realise that not being married means someone else gets the cash, unless you take specific steps to fix that.

These problems are even worse for bringing the industry into disrepute when unadvised cover is taken out following high pressure telesales. Cold-calling for this seems to be on the rise, going by anecdotal reports and my own experience of increased calls. The tactics and lack of honesty from the lead generators making the initial contact are startling. When passed to the agent who wants to run your quotes, maybe some people will end up with the right thing, but impressions so far haven't filled me with confidence.

Powering distribution

If effort and enthusiasm, along with great products, access to potential customers, inspiring marketing and top class training was all that was needed to have a thriving business supplying protection, that would be lovely. Unfortunately it's not, as the retreat of the banks (and some traditional advice businesses) illustrates, along with the complete demise of some distribution firms along the way.

So how has specialising in protection (whether advised or non-advised) or more actively including protection in the mortgage advice process become winning business models?

Environmental market factors offering opportunities or barriers to sale, in theory, ought to affect most channels roughly equally. But something has changed to significantly to lift market share for mortgage brokers and specialists.

The hunch put forward here is that investment in technology has been a leading driver powering the protection growth in these channels. This is because of protection's high cost of sales to be balanced against slow payback over many years later. Put simply, the average time spent on getting each "case" in place (or not) determines the profitability, or otherwise, of the activity.

Increasing complexity of product choices, underwriting and regulatory burdens have conspired to add time pressures. However, we seem to have reached a tipping point where slick and joined up technology has turned back the tide of time per case.

Quote and apply systems have made great strides in driving efficiencies. Signs of this are the rise of multi-benefit cases and 'buy now' options. These alone must have made the business case for new market entrants more appealing, especially on the non-advised side.

For the specialist advisers, the burgeoning range of tools to deliver quality efficiently too, must be making massive efficiency savings. Product feature comparators such as CIExpert, along with other advisor tools such as Intelliflo for joining up the end-to-end advice and customer service process, all free up the precious time advisers need to spend speaking to customers.

Critically, for the mortgage channel has been the joining up of technology to bring the mortgage and the protection processes much closer together. This has made progress in eliminating unnecessary duplication which wasted time that both businesses and customers were previously loathe to spend.

But all this technology comes at a cost. For those businesses with protection at their core, the investment is well worth making. For parts of the wider financial advice market, it may now make more commercial sense to develop relationships with specialist protection advisers to ensure their clients protection needs are most effectively met.

It's not terribly exciting from a marketing perspective to have to explain market growth by saying, "Oh, it's systems." But it is exciting to see the rising numbers of people getting the cover they need and the prospect of the market thriving again for many years to come.

Ruth Gilbert heads up insuringchange.co.uk