lifesearch
LifeSearch: digital conversations have overtaken face-to-face
Brits urged to have important heart to hearts
Tom Baigrie: Closed book insurers mean well too
'Our past has been rife with some very poor intermediary practice'
Household chores falling upon female breadwinners - LifeSearch
They are also less protected than men
60 Seconds with… Justine Shaw (LifeSearch)
‘Being direct and honest is always the best option’
LifeSearch and MoneySuperMarket extend partnership
Exclusive agreement
People in their 20s worry most - LifeSearch
Intergenerational study finds
Tom Baigrie: How we handle mental health
Establishing best practice for intermediaries
Adviser alerts mother to claim two years after son's diagnosis
Reports Mail on Sunday
One in four Brits want online accounts deleted after death - LifeSearch
Let's Start Talking campaign
Tom Baigrie: Why I urge reform
30th anniversary of regulation
LifeSearch: Nearly half of Brits 'self-medicating' mental ill-health
‘Let’s Start Talking’ campaign
Claims: The good, the bad… and the ugly?
Protection Guru analysis
LifeSearch and MorganAsh rally to 'turn claim process on its head'
‘A Vision for FeelGood Claims’
Probate fees: Unmarried couples' life cover most at risk
'False alarm'
Adviser reaction: IP vs rising retirement age
‘Turn this challenge into an opportunity’
LifeSearch: Brits 'too shy' to talk about death
Money, sex, religion and politics also taboo topics
Revealed: Winners of the LifeSearch Awards 2019
At 21st birthday bash
LifeSearch ranks third in Sunday Times 'Best Companies' list
And releases 2018 financial results
LifeSearch adviser fired following overheard conversation
FOS orders firm to pay £2,000 compensation
Tom Baigrie: Transparency is key
'Closed book insurers should publish their claims stats'
LifeSearch releases Health, Wealth & Happiness Report
Half of Brits would sacrifice portion of salary for more free time
Mail on Sunday issues call for income protection
Human interest story published yesterday
LifeSearch restructures and announces board
Tamsin Parker, Emma Walker, Paula Bertram-Lax, Chris Neilson, Sean Marsh and Hugh Watchorn form seven-strong top team led by Tom Baigrie
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
We announce the shortlisted finalists of intermediaries at this year's awards