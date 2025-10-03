Carers provide £16,773 in unpaid care each year: MoneySuperMarket

MoneySuperMarket has published research which showed that adults caring for children and ageing relatives provide £16,773 worth of unpaid care per person each year.
The so called ‘sandwich generation', those aged 35-54 caring for children and adults, also often have full-time jobs to consider alongside care responsibilities, according to MoneySuperMarket. The firm discussed how the shortfall in unpaid work, should a carer pass away, could be more than £160,700 over 10 years, without including costs including bills, mortgages or children's savings. Kara Gammell, life insurance expert, MoneySuperMarket, said: "Most people think about insuring their mortgage if the worst happens but very few consider the financial impact of losing the work they prov...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.