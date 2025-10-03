Carers provide £16,773 in unpaid care each year: MoneySuperMarket

The ‘sandwich generation’

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

MoneySuperMarket has published research which showed that adults caring for children and ageing relatives provide £16,773 worth of unpaid care per person each year.

The so called ‘sandwich generation', those aged 35-54 caring for children and adults, also often have full-time jobs to consider alongside care responsibilities, according to MoneySuperMarket. The firm discussed how the shortfall in unpaid work, should a carer pass away, could be more than £160,700 over 10 years, without including costs including bills, mortgages or children's savings. Kara Gammell, life insurance expert, MoneySuperMarket, said: "Most people think about insuring their mortgage if the worst happens but very few consider the financial impact of losing the work they prov...

