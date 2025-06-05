Scottish Widows added to MoneySuperMarket protection panel

The partnership will see Scottish Widows' life and critical illness policies offered through the price comparison site. LifeSearch will facilitate the sale of policies through its Buy Now technology, which allows customers to get coverage within six minutes of receiving a quote – according to the firm. Sara Newell, director of insurance, MoneySuperMarket, said: "Through our partnership with LifeSearch, we're supporting more people to find the right life and protection cover, so they know their families will be protected if the unexpected happens." LifeSearch partnered with MoneySup...