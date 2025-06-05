Scottish Widows added to MoneySuperMarket protection panel

Provider, Scottish Widows, has today announced that it has partnered with LifeSearch to offer its products through MoneySuperMarket.
The partnership will see Scottish Widows' life and critical illness policies offered through the price comparison site. LifeSearch will facilitate the sale of policies through its Buy Now technology, which allows customers to get coverage within six minutes of receiving a quote – according to the firm. Sara Newell, director of insurance, MoneySuperMarket, said: "Through our partnership with LifeSearch, we're supporting more people to find the right life and protection cover, so they know their families will be protected if the unexpected happens." LifeSearch partnered with MoneySup...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.