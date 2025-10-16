LifeSearch partners on SME financial planning

Access to life cover and business protection

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Protection intermediary, LifeSearch, has partnered with All in Place, an online software and services platform for the accountancy sector.

The partnership will see accountancy firms be able to offer their small-and-medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients access to life insurance and business protection products, alongside LifeSearch's protection advice. Additionally, All in Place firms and their clients will gain direct access to LifeSearch's team of specialist business protection advisers to secure tailored cover from a range of insurers. LifeSearch said this means that accountants can address both their clients' individual and business protection needs without in-house insurance expertise. All in Place's integrated pl...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Third of UK businesses have cut down on workplace benefits

Access FS creates Equality Council

More on Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: Open for nominations
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: Open for nominations

Deadline 14 November

COVER
clock 16 October 2025 • 1 min read
Access FS creates Equality Council
Adviser / Broking

Access FS creates Equality Council

Supports equitable opportunities for staff and advisers

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 October 2025 • 1 min read
A stake in the ground: World Mental Health Day
Adviser / Broking

A stake in the ground: World Mental Health Day

“Helping those around us with their mental health should be something we do 365 days a year”

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 10 October 2025 • 3 min read