LifeSearch partners on SME financial planning

The partnership will see accountancy firms be able to offer their small-and-medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients access to life insurance and business protection products, alongside LifeSearch's protection advice. Additionally, All in Place firms and their clients will gain direct access to LifeSearch's team of specialist business protection advisers to secure tailored cover from a range of insurers. LifeSearch said this means that accountants can address both their clients' individual and business protection needs without in-house insurance expertise. All in Place's integrated pl...