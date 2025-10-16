LifeSearch partners on SME financial planning

Protection intermediary, LifeSearch, has partnered with All in Place, an online software and services platform for the accountancy sector.
The partnership will see accountancy firms be able to offer their small-and-medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients access to life insurance and business protection products, alongside LifeSearch's protection advice. Additionally, All in Place firms and their clients will gain direct access to LifeSearch's team of specialist business protection advisers to secure tailored cover from a range of insurers. LifeSearch said this means that accountants can address both their clients' individual and business protection needs without in-house insurance expertise. All in Place's integrated pl...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.