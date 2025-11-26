New exec team for Women in Protection

The new executive team includes Claire Nolan, Swiss Re; Caroline Payne, Shepherds Friendly; Emma Holmes, Aviva; Georgia Perkins, Legal and General; Hanna McKallip, Beagle Street; Joanne Legg, Royal London; Jordan Clark, Legal and General; Rachel Eason-Whale, London and Country; Rupinder Bahra, MetLife; and Shelley Walker, The Exeter. Emma Thomson, founder and chair, Women in Protection Network, said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for the network. "We have grown and adapted to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, and I'm thrilled to welcome 10 committed women to the Exec...