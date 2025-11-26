New exec team for Women in Protection

The Women in Protection Network has announced its new executive team, with industry experts coming together to champion diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).
The new executive team includes Claire Nolan, Swiss Re; Caroline Payne, Shepherds Friendly; Emma Holmes, Aviva; Georgia Perkins, Legal and General; Hanna McKallip, Beagle Street; Joanne Legg, Royal London; Jordan Clark, Legal and General; Rachel Eason-Whale, London and Country; Rupinder Bahra, MetLife; and Shelley Walker, The Exeter. Emma Thomson, founder and chair, Women in Protection Network, said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for the network. "We have grown and adapted to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, and I'm thrilled to welcome 10 committed women to the Exec...
