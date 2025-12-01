Mortgage and protection firm, Vickers Young, has joined network, Stonebridge, to support its long-term growth ambitions.
The advice firm said it plans to recruit up to 12 advisers each year, adding to its 12-strong Leicestershire-based team. The move sees Vickers Young leave Mortgage Advice Bureau, driven by its need to partner with a network that "understood and supported the firm's long-term goals" according to the broker. Corby Macdonald, managing director, Vickers Young, said: "Networks aren't always aligned with what firms like ours want to achieve long term. When we began looking for a new partner, it was essential to find a network that genuinely understood our growth plans and would work alongsi...
